Truckee baseball prepares for pivotal doubleheader against North Valleys

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School baseball team is gearing up for its biggest matchup of the season—a Saturday doubleheader on Apr. 26 at North Valleys that will determine the No. 1 seed heading into regional playoffs.

With an overall record of 16-8 and a dominant 12-1 league standing, Truckee enters the showdown neck-and-neck with North Valleys. The stakes couldn’t be higher: the winner will clinch first place in the league and earn a first-round bye in the upcoming regional playoffs on May 8.

“This season we have stressed team synergy and cohesiveness, which attributes greatly to our success. The variety of players fulfill various roles which holistically is the foundation of our success,” Head Coach Joel Sherman said.

Truckee’s roster is anchored by a core of three-year varsity veterans who have consistently delivered both defensively and offensively. Parker Bacon has been a standout on the mound, giving the team the edge with strong pitching performances. Leadoff batter and catcher Logan Arata has been a reliable presence at the plate, while shortstop Kevin Cabrera anchors the infield with steady defense and pitching. Outfielder Calvin Curtis—described by Sherman as the “silent assassin”—brings energy and consistency, quietly becoming an essential spark for the team.

“Personally I believe our success, while having incredible inherent physical baseball talent, is attributed to the full team synergy that we have gone to great lengths to promote this season,” Sherman said. “The ‘pick me up’ mantra and ‘a team that sets the table for all the teammates’ will be a team that can make a deep run into playoffs and hopefully to the state tournament in Pahrump.”

Truckee fans will be watching closely Saturday, April 26 as the team fights for a top seed.