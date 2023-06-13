Truckee Tahoe Air Show to return June 24

The airshow will return on Saturday June 24.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival will return this year on Saturday, June 24 and promises to be a family, fun-filled aviation, and STEM – oriented event. Highlights include aerobatic performances, military and experimental aircraft on static display, STEM Expo, Family Festival, vendors, free speaker presentation, and so much more. Register online at TruckeeTahoeAirShow.com for an air show mobile pass and receive free admission and free parking.

Getting a mobile pass enables attendees to collect points to use toward winning fabulous prizes and entry into a raffle for scenic flights over Truckee/Tahoe.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. with Truckee’s own Mountain Belles performing the national anthem. Aerobatic performers will take to the sky around 10:30 a.m. and then again at 1:30 p.m.

At noon, listen to a free speaker presentation with aerobatic performer, Vicky Benzing. Benzing will be flying a 1940 Boeing Stearman, which was formerly used for military training, so Benzing will be piloting in the backseat. After earning a doctorate in chemistry from UC Berkeley, she went on to become an accomplished pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer. In 2015, Benzing earned the title of “Fastest Woman Racer” ever in the history of the Reno Air Races when she qualified an Aero Vodochody jet on the racecourse at 469.831 mph.

Navy Commander Colette Lazenka will join Benzing sharing her story about what it took for her to become a Naval Flight Officer/Aviation Engineering Duty Officer, one of many positions in the field of aviation that is not a pilot. Lazneka’s squadron is based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Ventura County, Calif. and controls the Restricted air space during missile tests out into the Pacific as well as collecting missile data.

There might even be a “surprise” appearance by Brigadier General, Bud Anderson. Anderson is the last-living World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot who celebrated his 101th birthday this past January. Seating is limited and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so be sure to arrive early.

Undaunted Airshows will make Truckee Tahoe Air Show attendees wanting more after seeing this two-ship formation team doing dogfighting-like rejoin sequences, head-to-head passes and merges, and towering separations. Stephen “Christo” Christopher, Orca lead pilot position, flies the red Vans aircraft RV7 powered by a Lycoming Thunderbolt IO390. Todd “Woody” Rudberg flies the wing in his orange Vans aircraft RV8 that is powered by a Lycon IO390 race motor. Stephen and Todd began flying together in 2010 with the Blackjack Squadron, a group of General Aviation Pilots that love Multi-Dimensional Formation Flying.

Bob Freeman with Freeman Airshows started flying in 1972 and has been doing aerobatics since 1981. He will take to the sky in his Extra 330SC — N330RF, a converted Red Bull Racer aircraft. Freeman is a member of the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team and has flown in three world championships, placing fourth in Slovenia in 2002.

Tom Larkin, with his mini jet, a modified SubSonex, otherwise known as JSX003 is always a showstopper with speed and precision! This Experimental Jet comes as a kit from the Sonex factory in Oshkosh, WI and weighs 500 lbs. It reaches a speed of 300 mph, and it is fully aerobatic.

Other Highlights

Kids ages 8-17 should plan to stop by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) building to sign up for a free airplane ride with an EAA volunteer Young Eagles pilot for Sunday, July 24. For some kids, this flight might just change their lives, making them aspire to pursue an educational and/or career path in aviation.

Tickets to the Mountain Hardware and Sports Truckee VIP Hospitality Tent ensure a first-class seat for the air show. The cost of $125 features a catered lunch, beverages including beer and wine, private air-conditioned restrooms, lots of shade, and the chance to mingle with air show performers. Tickets for children twelve and under are $50 and can be purchased online at TruckeeTahoeAirShow.com.

The SafeLaunch for Healthy Futures/Flights Above Addition program will have an exhibit welcoming youth to paint a “souped-up” Cessna 182, to depict their own dreams for a healthy future on the fuselage of the plane. The program’s founder, Commander Ron “Crazy” Cuff educates young adults and children about addiction and the effects of drugs and alcohol on young adults’ brains in an effort to “prevent teen exposure to alcohol and other drugs that lead to the disease of addiction.”

The Air Show & Family Festival is a free event that is produced by volunteers from the Experimental Aircraft Association local chapter 1073, Truckee Optimist Club, and KidZone Museum. The culmination of tireless efforts by volunteers with a mission to foster the future of aviation, the show represents a unique way for residents and visitors alike to connect with the airport. The Truckee Tahoe Airport District generously supports the Air Show & Family Festival.

Pets are not permitted. Plan to carpool or ride a bike and park in the expanded bike corral with charging areas for ebikes! Extra TART buses will be running the day of the show. Remember to bring hydration and a reusable water container to be filled at water stations.

A special thank you to our 2023 sponsors: Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Western Aircraft, AV Fuel, Mountain Lion Aviation, Sierra Aero, GaryAir Taxi, Brandley Engineering, Mountain Hardware and Sports Truckee, Truckee Grocery Outlet, Martis Camp Club, Cirrus, Hampton Inn & Suites Tahoe-Truckee, Tahoe Forest Health System, Great Basin Aviation, and The Tree House.