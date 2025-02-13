Truckee Tahoe Airport community meeting focuses on aircraft noise, resident concerns

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Tahoe Airport District’s Airport Community Team (ACT) meeting on Wednesday, February 12, focused on one of the community’s most pressing concerns: aircraft noise. With both in-person and virtual attendees, the meeting served as a platform for residents, pilots, and airport officials to engage in an open dialogue about the impact of airport operations on the surrounding neighborhood.

Held at the Airport Terminal Building, the event centered on noise abatement strategies, airspace management, and community concerns. Attendees learned about current noise mitigation programs, how air traffic is managed, and had the opportunity to voice their thoughts on how the airport can continue to serve the community while minimizing disruptions.

“We value the feedback from our community and are committed to addressing concerns about aircraft noise,” Robb Etnyre, the airport’s General Manager, said. He stressed that the meeting is part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to foster transparency and collaboration with residents.

The focus on noise was evident throughout the evening, with Etnyre and other airport officials discussing their efforts to address the issue. Etnyre highlighted the extensive outreach efforts to encourage public participation, including newspaper ads, social media posts, and direct outreach by Noise and Annoyance Department lead, Kay Ziegenhagen, who contacted over 100 residents personally.

Despite these efforts, some community members expressed frustration, particularly regarding the airport’s responsiveness to their concerns. One resident voiced a common sentiment: “How do we, as a community, feel in a meaningful way that our voices are actually resulting in follow-through effort—a change?” This sentiment reflected the broader concern that, despite the airport’s outreach, many residents feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed and have given up on reporting noise complaints.

In response, airport representatives reassured attendees that they actively engage with pilots to discuss the impact of their flights, even when those flights comply with FAA regulations.

The meeting also featured a presentation by Director of Aviation Jeff Menasco, who shared data on airport traffic and noise complaints. He noted a spike in complaints in 2021, likely due to more people working from home during the pandemic, followed by a decline. However, some residents argued that the drop in complaints could indicate frustration or resignation.

“The first couple of years I lived here, I called in complaints. But when I kept getting the same response—’Yes, a plane flew over your house’—I stopped calling,” explained one long-time resident.

Airport officials urged residents to continue reporting complaints, emphasizing that the airport is listening. “That’s why we’re having this meeting—to get a better pulse of the community and ensure people haven’t given up,” Etnyre said.

One resident suggested installing noise monitors in neighborhoods to objectively track aircraft noise levels. Etnyre acknowledged the idea but noted that FAA noise thresholds remain the federal standard, which limits their ability to act outside those established guidelines.

The potential expansion of the airport’s runways was another hot topic. Past proposals for a third runway or an extension of existing runways were put on hold due to litigation, but the issue remains sensitive. Some residents voiced concerns that any expansion would inevitably lead to increased traffic and noise. Airport officials countered, explaining that traffic levels are driven by demand, not runway length.

Nighttime flights, particularly helicopter activity, were also discussed. While there is no official curfew for nighttime flights, the airport has requested that pilots voluntarily avoid flying between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Etnyre mentioned that a previous financial incentive for pilots to avoid nighttime flights was discontinued due to FAA regulations.

Concerns about nighttime helicopter traffic persisted, with Menasco noting that around 95% of nighttime helicopter flights are related to emergency services, such as Care Flight and firefighting aircraft. Some attendees questioned whether the airport could do more to reduce these flights.

As the meeting concluded, airport representatives reiterated their commitment to working with the community and maintaining an ongoing dialogue. They also announced plans for an upcoming Noise Symposium, set for March 10-12 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, where residents can learn more about FAA regulations and noise abatement efforts.

Residents wishing to report a noise complaint can submit a Webform by searching “Plane Noise Truckee Tahoe Airport” or call the hotline at 530-287-2799.

