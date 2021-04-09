Visit Truckee-Tahoe hires Brand & Stewardship Communications Manager

Siobhan Kenney



Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces the hire of Truckee local, Siobhan Kenney, who joined the organization in February 2021 as Brand and Stewardship Communications Manager. In this new role, Kenney will help shape a new vision for sustainable and responsible tourism.

“With six seasons under her belt as a National Park Ranger in places such as Glacier National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park, Kenney has a strong grasp of the dynamics between tourism, mountain communities, and the environment. We are lucky to have such a talented and passionate professional on the team“ said Colleen Dalton of Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

Originally from coastal New Jersey, Kenney headed west after graduating with a B.S in Geology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon moving to Truckee in 2016, Kenney quickly became immersed in the community, working for local restaurants such as Truckee Tavern & Grill and The Pub at Donner Lake, and then as an outdoor gear specialist and Marketing Director for Tahoe Mountain Sports for four years.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join Visit Truckee-Tahoe and have a hand at influencing the future of tourism. It’s a privilege to utilize my passions for sustainability, stewardship, and outdoor recreation in a way that ultimately benefits the local community,” said Kenney.

Kenney embodies the Truckee spirit as an avid backcountry skier and trail runner, and has completed several supported and unsupported ultra marathons in recent years. She currently lives in Glenshire with her partner, a ski patroller at Sugar Bowl Resort, her dog, Kaya, a rescue from the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, and cat, Luna.

About Visit Truckee-Tahoe

Established in 2020, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is the Destination Marketing & Management Organization (DMMO) for Truckee, California. Visit Truckee-Tahoe protects, preserves, promotes, and enhances Truckee as an authentic mountain town, serving its members, partnering with key organizations and balancing actions for the well-being of the community.