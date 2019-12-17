Wolverines wrestlers claim podium finishes at McQueen tourney (VIDEO)

A young Truckee wrestling team continued to gain experience on the mat last Saturday, competing in a junior varsity tournament at McQueen High School.

The program has been coming to the tournament at McQueen for the past five years, and, according to coach Jim Bennett, last weekend was the best performance wrestlers from Truckee have put together at the annual meet.

Senior Kevin Castellanos led the Wolverines with a first-place finish out of the 220-pound division, taking all three of his wins by fall.

Junior Jairo Cadena took second in the 126-pound division with a 2-1 record that included a pair of wins by fall. Sophomore Campbell Walker also took second, finishing 2-1 with both wins by fall. Sophomore Hector Rodriguez went 2-2 with a pair of wins by fall to finish in third place. Junior Isaac Iniguez won a match by fall as well, and finished the meet with a 1-2 record.

Truckee will be at South Tahoe this afternoon, taking on the Vikings and wrestlers from Hug High School.