2024 Truckee Core Values Event Fund application cycle 0pens

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the opening of the 2023 application cycle for the Truckee Core Values Fund.

This community event fund, established in collaboration with the Town of Truckee and administered by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is designed to support 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the region or events that partner with 501(c)(3) organizations by providing essential marketing resources for local-focused events. Events must align with at least one of the five Truckee Core Values: Healthy Lifestyle, Family-Friendly, Natural Beauty, Community-Minded, and Arts, Culture, and History.

“We are so happy we are able to offer this opportunity to our local nonprofits,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “This is a significant way for the Truckee Chamber to give back to the organizations that work tirelessly to make Truckee a fantastic place to live. We prioritize events that are community-driven and that showcase the unique character of Truckee.”

To be eligible for the Truckee Core Values Fund, events must take place within the town limits of Truckee. However, the organizing organization can be located outside of Truckee.

The application cycle is open from October 19 through November 17, 2023. All applications must be submitted online at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ttcf .

Visit http://www.truckee.com/CoreValuesFund to learn more.