Entertainment in Tahoe: Full Moon Kayak Tour; Chipping in for Charity; Brews, Jazz, and Funk

Chipping in for Charity Golf Tournament

Everline Resort & Spa presents The Everline Chipping in for Charity Tournament. This event benefits the Palisades Tahoe Community Foundation, which supports local education, health, and community initiatives. Hosted at The Links at Everline, the tournament features a 6,931-yard scramble format, suitable for all skill levels. The day starts with a Breakfast Buffet & Check-In at Iron Road Noodle House, offering a range of breakfast items and a Bloody Mary bar.

Chipping in for Charity will be on Friday, Aug. 16 with the tournament starting at 10 a.m., and concluding with a Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at 2:30 p.m., where attendees can enjoy a meal for $20. Register at https://everlineresort.zambezimarketing.io/resort-activities/golf-course/chipping-in-for-charity/

Super Diamond

An uncanny tribute to beloved, master singer/songwriter/performer, American pop icon Neil Diamond – has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, CNN, VH1, Comedy Central and has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and The New York Times.

Super Diamond will be performing on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/super-diamond-benefitting-village-pet-foundation-102374

Truckee Rodeo

The Truckee Professional Rodeo Association strives to enrich the community by keeping the western heritage of Truckee alive and by giving back to other local organizations each year.

The Truckee Rodeo will be on Friday, Aug. 16 starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. at McIver Arena next to Regional Park.

Brews, Jazz, and Funk

Experience a flavorful variety of beers from local & regional breweries, along with an amazing live music. This year, enjoy multiple stages, more music, more beer, more fun! All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Brews, Jazz, and Funk will be on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brews-jazz-funk-tickets-885099294817

Fleetwood Macramé

Fleetwood Macramé is a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Sing along with the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Macramé will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/fleetwood-macrame-105149

Wild West Bingo Night

Join the Truckee Community Arts Center for a fun bingo night raising funds for Rotary and Lions Club work with youth, seniors, and the underserved in Truckee. Have fun, win great prizes, and help the community. Dress in the Western attire theme and receive an extra bingo card!

Wild West Bingo Night will be on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Truckee Community Arts Center.

Full Moon Kayak Tour

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is partnering with West Shore Sports to offer a unique kayak tour along the shore of Sugar Pine Point State Park. The tour will take place between the highest elevation operational lighthouse in the U.S. to the park’s southern boundary overlooking Meeks Bay. The full moon kayak tour will be on Monday, Aug. 19 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park Day Use Side. Secure your spot at https://sierrastateparks.org/events/full-moon-kayak-august