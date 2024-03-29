Far West Team makes history at Junior Nationals

The Far West Nordic team etched a new chapter in its history at the US Ski and Snowboard 2024 Cross Country Junior Nationals, held in Lake Placid, New York, March 11 to 16. Considered the most prestigious national competition for U16, U18, and U20 skiers, Junior Nationals brings the top junior competitors from across the country together for a week of racing. Despite a week of ever-changing conditions — snow, rain, fog, and sunshine — the Far West team put together its best historical performance, thanks to a combination of fantastic skiing by the athletes and meticulously prepared skis by the wax tech team.

The Far West Nordic team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 XC Junior National Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York. Courtesy photo

The Junior Nationals kicked off with the Individual Start Freestyle, which resulted in a collection of All-American (top 10) finishes from several Far West athletes. On the women’s side, Aili Scott and Sierra Strecker placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the U16 category. In the U18 age group, Britta Johnson placed third and Niki Johnson landed in 8th. On the men’s side, Luka Karnickis took sixth in the U16 group and Matt Seline placed 10th for U20.

For the second day of competition, Far West Nordic had at least one top-20 finish in all five age groups represented in the Classic Sprint; a feat not accomplished since back in 2018. In the Women’s U18, sisters Niki and Britta Johnson placed ninth and 11th, respectively. In Women’s U16, Sierra Strecker, 14th; Aili Scott, 16th; Alice Jowers, 17th; Men’s U16, Elio Adriani placed 15th; and U18: Dane Karch, 12th; Cabot Godoy, 17th; and in Men’s U20, Matteus Sokulsky, 15th.

Other notable finishes: Women’s U18, Camille Hamel, 39th; Hailey Gordon, 46th; Olivia Karch, 55th; Adeline Purvance Rassuchine, 64th; and Pearl Johnson, 69th. In the Men’s U16, Alden Adams, 43rd; Graham Snideman, 51st; Pierce Bolen, 72nd.

“Far West had an excellent day in the classic sprint, which has been historically one of our weaker events,” Head Coach David Sinclair said at the time. “The athletes showed tenacity fighting for every place and second in warm, sloppy conditions.”

The Classic Mass Start saw the athletes persevere through grueling wet and slushy conditions with difficult climbs and rutted corners on the descents. The U16s completed a 5k course, the U18s a 10k course, and the U20s a 15k course.

“Our team showed serious grit and determination to get four podiums and 10 Top-20s,” Sinclair said. “Lots of gutsy races with skiers continuing to fight for every place even after crashes and broken equipment.”

Spirits were high during the mixed relays on the final day of competition, with Far West teams taking third place in both the U16 and U20 age groups and clinching first place in the U18 category. Photo by Phillip Belena

There were several podium finishes throughout the day, including Sierra Strecker – 3rd U16 Female, U16 Luka Karnickis – 2nd U16 Male, Britta Johnson – 3rd U18 Female, and Dane Karch – 2nd U18 Male. Additional Far West Nordic rankings included: Aili Scott in 21st place; Alice Jowers, 32; Hailey Gordon, 39; Pearl Johnson, 46; Camille Hamel, 47; Olivia Karch, 59; and Adeline Purvance Rassuchine, 70, in the U16 Women’s 5 km. In the U16 Men’s 5 km: Elio Adriani, 4; Alden Adams, 42; Graham Snideman, 48; and Pierce Bolan, 60. U18 Women’s 10 km: Niki Johnson, 14; Keira Scott, 16; Maggie Cooke, 18; Annika Johnston, 42; Jayna Palmer, 70; and Ella Walker, 83. U18 Men’s 10 km: Quinn Holan, 28; Walker Rawlinson, 45; and Ben Crawley, 88. In the U20 Men’s 15 km, Matt Seline placed seventh, and Matteus Sokulsky, 20th.

Far West went out with a bang, dominating in the relays for the final event of the championships at Ski Van Hoevenberg. Far West relay teams claimed spots on the podium in each of the three age categories. The U16 and U20 relay teams both placed third, while the U18 team clinched first place. The U16 team was made up of Sierra Strecker, Elio Adriani, Aili Scott, and Luka Karnickis; the U18 team, Britta Johnson, Quinn Holan, Niki Johnson, and Dane Karch; and U20, Maggie Cooke, Matt Seline, Keira Scott, and Matteus Sokulsky.

The U18 relay team, consisting of sisters Britta and Niki Johnson, Quinn Holan, and Dane Karch, went out on top with a smashing first place finish at the 2024 XC Junior National Championships in Lake Placid, New York. Provided / Phillip Belena

The team of athletes who went to the Junior Nationals represent various clubs within the Far West Nordic region, spanning from Mammoth to the Truckee/Tahoe area. In addition to Sugar Bowl Academy’s Sinclair, who served as head coach, additional coaching staff included Team Leader Bernie Nelson, of ASC Training Center; Gus Johnson, of ASC; Quinn Lehmkuhl and Julien Bordes, of Tahoe Endurance; Mike Karch and Kathi Kirkeby, of Mammoth; and Ben Higgins, former Mammoth Nordic coach who is currently residing in New Hampshire.

The team expresses a huge shoutout to trip leader Bernie Nelson. Her leadership fostered a cohesive Far West staff team, through organized team meetings and by consistently promoting a positive attitude among the athletes. Nelson’s expertise in waxing and race strategy, combined with her ability to keep everyone motivated, ensured the Far West team was ready to ski the courses fast and strong.