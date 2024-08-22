Indulging in scenic serenity: Tahoe’s top lakefront dining gems

From rugged terrain to sandy alpine beaches, Lake Tahoe’s 72 miles of shoreline beckon with unexpected delights. Whether you’re navigating its crystalline waters or basking in the alpine sunshine, there’s no better way to savor the experience than with a delectable lakeside meal.

There is an endless variety of dining options scattered throughout Lake Tahoe communities, but there are only a handful of local spots that are able to offer the allure of lakefront dining. From early mornings on the dock with a cup of Joe, to the sunset panoramic views while dining at dinnertime – here are the top lakefront dining options around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

SOUTH SHORE

The Grove Bar & Grill

Offering a casual ambiance with top-notch views, The Grove Bar & Grill has been a beloved dining option for lovers of Lake Tahoe for decades. Previously known as The Beacon Bar & Grill, this newly rebranded dining experience offers a fresh option to South Lake Tahoe, while still honoring Camp Richardson Resort’s centuries-old rich history.

With one-of-a-kind lakefront views on The Grove’s outdoor dining deck, the restaurant’s executive chef, Chris Ibarra, has curated a newly fresh menu for the summer season. T his new menu highlights creative twists on summer essentials, such as a Bison Barbecue Bacon Burger, Miso Salmon entree, and one of the chef’s signature dishes: Fried Chicken and Beignets. Complementing these curated dishes, signature cocktails are also available; with choices ranging from a barrel-aged Whistlepig Maple Old Fashioned, “The Kokanee,” a cocktail infused with Hendrick’s Gin, and the “Cucumber Cordial,” a cucumber and limeinfused cocktail. While The Grove’s new menu introduces fresh flavors to Camp Richardson Resort, rest assured, the famous “Rum Runner” cocktail will still be available all summer long at The Grove Bar & Grill.

camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove

Edgewood Tahoe

Famously known for its world-renowned golf course and luxury hotel experience, Edgewood Tahoe Resort offers unparalleled views of Lake Tahoe from various viewpoints across the resort’s property. From a casual breakfast to a formal dining experience, Edgewood Tahoe offers three different on-site dining options.

Brooks Bar & Deck

Overlooking the golf course and offering indoor and outdoor views of Lake Tahoe, Brooks Bar & Deck is Edgewood’s most casual dining option. While this dining option is deemed casual, this restaurant is still a top-notch choice for visitors. Offering unique twists on classic dishes, some favorites available to dine on while watching golfers tee off are the Gochujang Cauliflower, Guava BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, and Tequila Serrano Tri-Tip Tacos

The Bistro Restaurant

Inside Edgewood Tahoe’s lobby hosts The Bistro Restaurant, making it the perfect spot to slow down and take in the views over delectable bites. Offering a full-service bar and breakfast, lunch, and dinner dining options; The Bistro Restaurant is the perfect destination to soak in the panoramic views of Lake Tahoe from inside, or outside on the restaurant’s private deck. The Bistro Restaurant’s diverse rotating menu includes breakfast favorites such as Eggs Benedict and unique spins on classics, such as Milk Bread French Toast; lunch staples like Brick Oven Pizzas and shareable bites like the Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie platter. Arguably The Bistro Restaurant’s most favored meal of the day is their dinner menu. Boasting starters such as Braised Pork Belly and Salmon Crudo, the restaurant offers a oneof-a-kind dinner dining experience with seasonal favorites ranging from Duck Fat-Basted Brandt Farms Prime Filet Mignon to punchy dishes, like the Curry & Lime Mussels.

Edgewood Restaurant

If you’re looking for a formal dining experience with lakefront views, look no further than Edgewood Restaurant. Offering cathedral-style ceilings and f loor-to-ceiling window views of Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Restaurant is the perfect location to check your 5-star dining experience off of your bucket list. Open for dinner only, appetizers range from Mustard Crusted & Smoke Kissed Steelhead to Marin Bay Fresh Crab Timbale. After appetizers, guests have the option to indulge in several entrees, including options such as Lobster Angelotti & Shaved Black Truffle, Pinecone Smoked Elk Loin, or Espresso Dusted Veal Chop. When indulging in such an experience, dessert cannot be left off the dining table, and Edgewood Restaurant brings their A-game to their sweets menu, presenting unique dishes such as Coffee & Tallow, including Milano espresso, beef tallow, bran crunch, salted caramel, Dulcey chocolate, and praline.

edgewoodtahoe.com

Tahoe Beach Retreat – Boathouse on the Pier & Tiki Bar

If you’re looking for more casual fare without compromising lake views, Tahoe Beach Retreat’s Boathouse on the Pier is your go-to spot. Located in the center of South Lake Tahoe on a wood pier, Boathouse on the Pier is the quintessential stop for all Tahoe-goers who are wanting to tap into some much needed R&R.

This waterside bar and grill offers a casual ambience with upscale, American cuisine and cocktails. Menu favorites at Boathouse on the Pier include the Mahi Mahi Black & Blue Sandwich, boasting flavors of Cajun Mahi, marble blue jack cheese, green leaf heirloom tomato, bermuda onion, cilantro lime crema, all enveloped in a lemon rosemary ciabatta bun. Other menu favorites include Chilean Sea Bass, Baked Caprese Burrata; and bites for the whole table, such as Baked Brie and Buffalo Cauliflower.

Just a few steps off the pier and across the sand is Tahoe Beach Retreat’s Tiki Bar. The Tiki Bar is the perfect location to sink your toes in the sand and get a custom cocktail to sip on while watching the sun dip behind the mountains at sunset. The Tiki Bar serves chilled draft beer, frozen cocktails, and specialty concoctions, such as the “Peach Retreat” and the “Sneaky Tiki,” both cocktails featuring local Tahoe Blue Vodka.

tahoebeachretreat.com/dining/boathouse-on-the-pier

Freshies Ohana Restaurant & Bar

Often coined one of Tahoe’s favorite “local spots,” Freshies is a South Lake Tahoe staple for solid food and a one-of-a-kind view of the lake. Freshies is located on the mountain-side of the street, which might make some question the validity of the restaurant making it as a top-notch lakefront dining option; but don’t be fooled. While the restaurant does have an indoor space, directly above the indoor dining room is a private, quaint outdoor balcony space that’s densely covered in umbrellas and vibrant summertime music; and it’s always worth the wait for an upstairs outdoor table.

Like the name suggests, Freshies Ohana stands behind their mantra that “Ohana is family.” The restaurant serves as a gathering place for many to sit back, relax, and enjoy an elevated view of Lake Tahoe. The restaurant’s menu includes Hawaiianinspired cuisine, such as Ahi Poke, Coconut Prawns, and Tempura Fried Calamari Steaks; as well as the perfect summertime snacks such as street tacos and fresh salads.

freshiesohana.com

North Shore

Sunnyside Restaurant

On the West Shore of Lake Tahoe hosts Sunnyside Restaurant. One of its kind, Sunnyside is one of the only restaurants in the Lake Tahoe Basin where visitors can visit by boating into the restaurant’s private dock. With dark teak wood emblazoned across the restaurant’s dock and an effervescent summer seasonal menu to compliment, the views of Lake Tahoe don’t get much better than this.

Open at 4 p.m. daily, the lakefront restaurant offers an elevated dinner menu, including unique entrees such as the Pistachio Crusted Alaskan Halibut, Yak Bolognese, and a summertime staple of fresh fish tacos. Don’t fret — complementing these savory entrees, Sunnyside offers a fullservice bar with a hefty wine and beer list, as well as “Lakeside Libations,” including warm weather favorites like the Escalade Margarita, a classic Mai Tai, or a Sunset Spritz. Lastly, the “cherry on top” of a lakefront dinner at Sunnyside, order a slice of the restaurant’s Hula Pie, a delicacy straight from Hawaii.

sunnysidelodge.com

Garwoods Grill & Pier

Since 1988, Garwoods Grill & Pier has been serving up delectable views, eats, and drinks in Carnelian Bay. Famously known for their World Famous “Wet Woody,” a rum-based frozen cocktail, Garwoods is the perfect dining spot to kick back, relax, and step into vacation mode. This dining spot offers a full-service lunch and dinner menu, offering coastal-inspired dishes such as Steamed Clams and Caribbean Jerk Pork Ribs; as well as other unique dishes like Korean Short Rib Street Tacos and Lobster Deviled Eggs. Famously known for their Wet Woody cocktails, Garwoods takes it to the next level, offering a comprehensive list of 16 signature cocktails, ranging from the “‘Effen Cucumber Mojito,” to the “Pork ‘n Mary” Bloody Mary; as well as a list of 12 different Wet Woody cocktails, always guaranteeing a favorite blend for guests to tap into their crowd favorite.

Not near Carnelian Bay but still want to experience the fun? Riva Grill, located in the Ski Run Marina in South Lake Tahoe, offers two stories of panoramic views of Lake Tahoe, and the classic Wet Woody cocktail still makes an appearance.

http://www.garwoods.com

Jake’s on the Lake

Coined “the ultimate lakefront dining experience in North Lake Tahoe,” Jake’s on the Lake is the epicenter for one-of-a-kind views of Lake Tahoe and a welcoming dining experience from start to finish. Open since 1978, Jake’s on the Lake offers up an ultimate dining experience, with warm finishes and a welcoming ambiance complimenting the stunning views of Lake Tahoe. The team urges guests to come in, enjoy a delicious meal, and be treated at Jake’s on the Lake with their warm “Mountain Aloha” hospitality. Open daily for lunch, dinner, and drinks, the restaurant offers delectable starters such as the Fried Ahi Poke Roll and Salmon Tartare Tacos, along with six different entrees “From the Sea,” including favorites such as the Herb-Crusted Maine Lobster Tails and Jake’s Cioppino, to six different “From the Farm” entrees, including dishes such as the Angus Filet Mignon and Braised Piedmontese Beef Short Ribs.

jakestahoe.com

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.