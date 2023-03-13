‘It’s been really busy’: T’s Mesquite Rotisserie reopens 8 months after fire

T's Mesquite Rotisserie is open again during their normal hours of 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village has reopened after being closed for nearly eight months, and business has been booming.

“It’s been busy,” said Co-owner and Manager Jaime Swing. “We were starting from nothing and then it was like Fourth of July-type business, but it was all locals. We really didn’t know what to expect. We thought it might be a little busier than it normally would be this time of year, but it was really, really busy. We’ve been super lucky. We’re really happy with the turnout.”

The business was forced to shut down shortly before the July Fourth, 2022, after a hood fire broke out in the kitchen.

Originally, the business only planned to be closed for a few months, but due to the need for more renovations, waiting on permits, and construction taking longer than they thought, the hugely popular restaurant stayed closed.

T’s has been in business for over 32 years, and took the much needed time off to give the restaurant a face lift in many ways.

Swing explained they installed new countertops and painted the building, along with installing a new soda machine and making other small adjustments.

“We’ve been here for 32 years and I know my dad kept saying, ‘Well now it’ll last another 32 years before you have to do anything else.’”

Outside of that, the staff and the menu has stayed absolutely the same, to the joy of the many customers in the area.

“We didn’t try to change anything,” said Swing. “Same recipe, same menu. We also have the same crew. We tried to keep everyone paid the whole time we were closed because we wanted it to be the same people. They’re a big part of the reason T’s is the way it is.”

Overall, the T’s team and Swing are especially grateful to the loyal customers that waited patiently for the restaurant to reopen.

“I want to say thank you,” said Swing. “The turnout was amazing and it’s really cool. Even in the first few days when we were super busy and it was taking a long time because we weren’t expecting that many people; people were really nice even though they had to wait.

“Everyone’s been really happy to see us and we’re happy to see them and we’re super thankful everyone is coming back and they’re so excited to eat here again.”

To learn more about T’s, visit http://www.tsrotisserie.com .

