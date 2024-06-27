Light up the lake this 4th of July 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The sky above Tahoe City is going extravagantly high-tech on July 4th with the largest 300-drone light show spectacular ever here.

This groundbreaking, eco-friendly event will illuminate the lake and surrounding mountains with a dazzling, choreographed aerial performance. As 300 drones will take flight in mesmerizing formations and kaleidoscopic patterns, onlookers will be wowed by the cutting-edge blend of technology, artistry and Mother Nature’s beauty.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Sky Elements again to bring this remarkable drone show to Lake Tahoe,” said Katie Biggers, Executive Director of Tahoe City Downtown Association. “By reinventing the 4th of July celebration, we aim to offer a unique and memorable experience for our community and guests. Sky Elements’ expertise and creative approach perfectly align with our vision, and we can’t wait to see the show light up the night.”

The drone show over Tahoe City will begin at 9:30 p.m. Then sync the show with 101.5 FM to listen to TruckeeTahoeRadio.com, or download the free Truckee Tahoe Radio app on your mobile device.

The drones will launch from the Tahoe Marina Lakefront, a condominium community in the heart of Tahoe City.

“We are honored to collaborate with Tahoe City to present our drone light show for the 4th of July at Lake Tahoe,” said Kyle Pivnick, head of business development with Sky Elements. “We’ve spent hours creating the perfect show for the community, and our animation team is hard at work bringing each moment to life. We are excited to showcase the beauty of Lake Tahoe in an entirely new way, creating lasting memories for all who can make it out to enjoy the show.”

This event will cap off a family fun day with food, drinks, and activities on Commons Beach and throughout Tahoe City.

The lineup of activities and entertainment include:

• 12 to 2 p.m.: Lazar

• 1 to 4 p.m.: Face Painting and Temporary Tattoos

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Disco Terrorist

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Bubble Show and Hula Hoops

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Funksalot

• 5 to 8 p.m.: Face Painting

• 6 to 8 p.m.: Zebuel

• 8 to 10 p.m.: All Good Funk Alliance

• 9:15 p.m.: LED Laser and Glow Show

• 9:30 p.m.: Tahoe City Drone Show

• 9:45 p.m.: Closing DJ and Announcements

• 10 p.m.: 4th of July Celebrations End

Participants are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transportation to the venue. Visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com for free bus and shuttle service schedules.

There are satellite viewing areas at throughout town. For free parking locations, go to https://visittahoecity.org/parking/ .

For more information, go to Tahoe City 4th of July Celebrations on visittahoecity.org .