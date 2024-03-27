Nevada County approves $250,000 contract with Community Foundation

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors approved a three-year contract today with the new

Community Foundation of Nevada County to help with emergency preparedness and further other county priorities.

The foundation will receive $83,333 a year to:

administer the Nevada County Relief Fund, which assists residents following the

declaration of a local emergency.

better coordinate local disaster preparedness.

coordinate with the County’s Economic Development Office on community initiatives

that align with Board priorities.

The Community Foundation of Nevada County recently received its 501c3 nonprofit status. The foundation will provide a two-to-one match of $500,000 to the county funding. This will provide three years of operating support totaling $750,000 over the three years.

“The Community Foundation Board of Directors is excited to launch our formal partnership with the County,” said Cristine Kelly, interim chief executive officer. “Community foundations build bridges across sectors, work with local governments to help leverage public funding, and can expand the impact of philanthropy in areas such as climate resilience, disaster relief and community health,” said Cristine Kelly, the foundation’s interim chief executive officer. “We look forward to working together to build a more healthy and vibrant Nevada County.”

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Heidi Hall said the foundation is a welcome development in the community. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to achieve many of our community and Board goals,” she said.

“Seeing this resource countywide is exciting. Community foundations are important partners who can quickly respond to community needs during an emergency and help tackle big community topics like housing and environment,” added Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock.

County Executive Officer Alison Lehman said the benefits of a foundation go beyond providing financial resources to support community projects.

“It acts as a catalyst for sustainable development, a convener of diverse stakeholders, and a collaborator in solving complex community issues,” she said. “Nevada County views the foundation as a partner in fostering a resilient and vibrant rural community.