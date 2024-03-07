Obituary: Helen Stuart
August 19, 1926 – February 19, 2024
Helen Stuart, mother grandmother great grandmother sister friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 19 at the amazing age of 97. Her smile heart and soul will forever be remembered and missed by her family and friends. Helen was raised on a family farm in Ohio with her parents and brothers she raised her family in Southern California and then moved to Tahoe in 1996 following her son David Skok and daughter Patty Rogers, where she called this place a little piece of heaven on earth. It didn’t take long for her heart and soul to become part of this community whether it was at St Theresa’s church or the senior center you could always find her helping others. Helen is survived by her son David Skok, daughter Patty Rogers son in law Chris Rogers daughter Christine Cavalier granddaughter Michelle Caudill granddaughter Jennifer Cavalier and great granddaughters Savannah Caudill, Kylee Caudill.
May her amazing beautiful heart and soul rest in peace.
