Obituary: Jimmie Gale Richardson
April 17, 1947 – November 17, 2023
At the age of 76, she passed peacefully on 11/17/2023 at Renown Medical Center after suffering a major cardiac event. Surrounded by family.
Jimmie was born on April 17, 1947 in Forest City, Arkansas to Mary Lou Bryan and James Robert Ramsey, she was the oldest of 3 daughters.
Jimmie moved to the area in and around Tahoe City in the 70’s and at the time was married to Dan, had a son who they raised in Tahoe City. She later divorced and she and I would meet through Real Estate connections in 1994. We have been together since and married in 2003.
She was very successful and respected Realtor. She loved to bake and often shared her baked goods with friends. Her passion though was her beautiful garden. When the snow melted in the Spring and the ground was no longer frozen, she could be found digging in the dirt, planting, transplanting and moving plants around.
Jimmie is survived by her husband Richard, sister Pat (Surprise Arizona), son James, stepsons Scott & Troy and their wives Wendy & Caroline, grandson Sage and granddaughter Dani, and many Tahoe friends.
There will be a Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church on Fairway Drive in Tahoe City in late Spring or early Summer of 2024. Date and time to be announced.
