Obituary: Rudy Romo
June 30, 1946 – August 26, 2022
Rudy Romo, 76, passed away unexpectedly on August 26. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Charlotte Romo; his brothers David and Jimmy Romo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Romo; sister, Patty Romo; children Jessica (Joe) McManus and Richard (Kendra) Romo; his grandsons, Ryker, Ronan, Shea, & Nolan. Gathering of family and friends will be held on October 9th at Alibi Ale Works, 931 Tahoe Blvd., 3 to 6 PM.
